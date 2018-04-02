Uzbek textile to be presented in Riga

2018-04-02 13:20 | www.trend.az | 2
Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2
By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:
The enterprises of the textile and knitting-clothing industry of Uzbekistan will take part in the 23rd International Textile Industry Exhibition entitled “Baltic Fashion & Textile RIGA 2018” in Riga on 12-14 April 2018, the press service of "Uztekstilprom" Association said in a message.
Representatives of the textile and sewing and knitting industry of Uzbekistan will hold presentations of the Uzbek production, export and investment potential of textile enterprises of Uzbekistan.