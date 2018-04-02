Uzbek textile to be presented in Riga

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The enterprises of the textile and knitting-clothing industry of Uzbekistan will take part in the 23rd International Textile Industry Exhibition entitled “Baltic Fashion & Textile RIGA 2018” in Riga on 12-14 April 2018, the press service of "Uztekstilprom" Association said in a message.

Representatives of the textile and sewing and knitting industry of Uzbekistan will hold presentations of the Uzbek production, export and investment potential of textile enterprises of Uzbekistan.