Distribution of ballot papers for presidential election starts in Azerbaijan

2018-04-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Distribution of ballot papers to Constituency Election Commissions in connection with the presidential election to be held on April 11, 2018 in Azerbaijan has started, the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) told Trend.

Conditions have been created for various subjects, international and foreign institutions, mass media and participants of the electoral process to monitor the open and transparent process held at the Parliamentary Printing House and attended by members of the CEC, the leadership and staff of CEC Secretariat, as well as the chairpersons and secretaries of the Constituency Election Commissions.

It is envisaged to distribute ballot papers to 41 constituencies in total, including election constituencies in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, diplomatic missions, consular offices, election constituencies covering the precincts established in line with the requirements of the Election Code, as well as the constituencies in the remote areas of the country on the first day – on April 2, and to all other constituencies of the country in the next two days.

After distribution of ballot papers prepared under top security conditions provided by the Special State Protection Service to the Constituency Election Commissions, the protection of the process of their transportation, storage and distribution to the Precinct Election Commissions is carried out by relevant bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Following the approval of requirements on the text, form, number and rules of preparation of ballot papers for presidential elections by the Central Election Commission within the period stipulated by the legislation, ballot papers began to be printed on March 24, and the Commission decided to issue 5,347,803 ballot papers.

Under the Electoral Code, after the distribution of ballot papers to Election Commissions, ballot papers will be given to Precinct Election Commissions at least three days before the election day.

