Turkish Air Force holds anti-terrorist operation in mountainous part of Afrin

2018-04-02 13:26 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Air Force conducted a military operation to eliminate the PYD / YPG terrorists, who are hiding in the mountains after the liberation of the Syrian district of Afrin, the Turkish General Staff said on April 2.

Reportedly, the operation to eliminate terrorists was carried out near the Razho village.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.