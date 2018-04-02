AZ EN RU TR
SOCAR defines activity directions in Georgia for 2018

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

SOCAR Energy Georgia (subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Georgia) defined specific activity directions for 2018 at a meeting in Tbilisi, the company’s head Mahir Mammadov told Trend.

He said that from March 30 to April 1 this year, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev visited Georgia. During the visit, he was accompanied by his deputies Suleyman Gasimov, David Mammadov and head of the company’s Investments Division Vagif Aliyev.

