SOCAR defines activity directions in Georgia for 2018

2018-04-02 13:27 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

SOCAR Energy Georgia (subsidiary of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR in Georgia) defined specific activity directions for 2018 at a meeting in Tbilisi, the company’s head Mahir Mammadov told Trend.

He said that from March 30 to April 1 this year, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev visited Georgia. During the visit, he was accompanied by his deputies Suleyman Gasimov, David Mammadov and head of the company’s Investments Division Vagif Aliyev.