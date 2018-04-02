Iran’s foreign trade target largely materialized

Iran’s annual target of $53 billion worth of non-oil exports for the last fiscal year has materialized by 79 percent during the first 11 months of the year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018).

The latest official statistics indicate that Iran has exported $41.7 billion worth of non-oil goods (including gas condensates) during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year, which is equal to 86 percent of targeted figure for the period ($48.58 billion).

The Islamic Republic increased its export target by $3 billion for the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-2018) to $53 billion, despite the fact that the country’s non-oil exports stood at $43.93 billion in the one-year period to March 2017.