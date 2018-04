Uzbekistan intends to join International Organization for Migration

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

The members of the government of Uzbekistan met with the delegation of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) headed by the Director-General William L. Swing in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

During the conversation, the sides discussed promising areas of development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and IOM, the press service of the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said in a message.