President Ilham Aliyev receives Belarus deputy PM (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received deputy prime minister of Belarus, co-chairman of the Belarus-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission for cooperation, Vladimir Semashko.

At the meeting, the sides noted successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus in various spheres, as well as the availability of good opportunities for further strengthening of ties.

During the conversation, the importance of identifying new areas of cooperation was stressed and the need to further increase trade turnover between the two countries was noted.

Vladimir Semashko stressed that the assembly of the 10,000th tractor at the Ganja Automobile Plant is a significant event, and noted the importance of studying the opportunities of exporting the joint Azerbaijan-Belarus products to other countries.

In turn, Ilham Aliyev stressed that during visits to the districts, farmers expressed satisfaction with the quality of the Azerbaijan-Belarus tractors and noted that there are good opportunities for their export.

