Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

The Armenian army is completely demoralized, its military and political strategy has failed, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, head of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, told Trend April 2.

He was commenting on the military results of the April 2016 clashes.

