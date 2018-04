Azerbaijan’s postal operator opens branch in Jojug Marjanli village

2018-04-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Huseyn Valiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s postal operator, Azerpost LLC, has opened a department in the Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil District, source familiar with the matter told Trend April 2.

Currently, traditional postal services are provided to the population at the postal department.