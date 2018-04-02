Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 15 in Nigeria's Maiduguri

A suspected Boko Haram attack in the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri killed 15 people and wounded 68, an emergency agency official said on Monday, in the biggest strike since the government said it was in talks with the Islamist group, Reuters reports.

Maiduguri is the epicenter of the nine-year conflict with Boko Haram that has killed more than 20,000 people.

President Muhammadu Buhari has prioritized improving security and previously said the group, which is trying establish an Islamic State and split into two factions in 2016, had been defeated.

The gun attack took place on Sunday night in Bale Shuwari, a settlement near army barracks on the edge of Maiduguri’s inner city, military sources said.