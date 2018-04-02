Tomb of Suleyman Shah to be returned to Syria - Turkish Deputy PM

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The tomb of Suleyman Shah, the grandfather of the Ottoman Empire founder, which was moved from Syria by the Turkish army for security reasons on Feb. 22, 2015, will be returned to its place, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Fikri Isik said, Turkish media reported on April 2.

Isik reminded that the tomb was moved from northern Syria to the Esme village on the Turkish-Syrian border due to the threat of its destruction by IS terrorists.

However, Isik did not specify the exact date for the return of Shah Suleyman's tomb to its original place.