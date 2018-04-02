Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai leaves Pakistan to return to Britain

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai left Pakistan for London on Monday after a four-day whirlwind visit back to her homeland, her first since militants nearly killed her in 2012, an official said, Reuters reports.

Yousafzai and her family were taken to Islamabad airport in a security convoy and they boarded a London-bound flight, said aviation official Akmal Kayani.

Yousafzai, known by her first name, Malala, has been in Pakistan since Thursday, on her first trip home since Pakistani Taliban militants shot her in the head on her way home from school for advocating for greater education for girls.

After the attack, Yousafzai was airlifted abroad and underwent surgery.

Malala on Saturday visited her old home in the Swat valley, a mountain region northwest of Islamabad, which was under the control of the militants for about two years until the army launched an offensive to clear them out.