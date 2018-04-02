Defense chief announces transfer of Russia's Caspian flotilla

The Caspian flotilla will be transferred from Astrakhan to Kaspiysk, in Dagestan, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has said, TASS reports.

"A decision has been made to move the Caspian flotilla to Kaspiysk. Vast construction work is beginning there: piers, logistic facilities and housing. The number of our officers and other personnel will increase manifold," Shoigu said at a conference of senior Defense Ministry officials on Monday.

The flotilla’s redeployment is a major factor for security in the Caspian Region.