Armenian army demoralized, its military & political strategy failed, says Baku (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

The Armenian army is completely demoralized, its military and political strategy has failed, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, head of the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, told Trend April 2.

He was commenting on the military results of the April 2016 clashes.

On April 2, 2016, all the frontier positions and settlements of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire by the Armenian Armed Forces. As a result of the shelling of Azerbaijan’s settlements located along the line of contact, civilians were killed, including two children. Numerous public and private facilities, including civil infrastructure, were severely damaged as a result of the attack.

Azerbaijan responded with an armed offensive, which resulted in four days of fighting, as the country liberated several important strategic spots previously occupied by Armenian Armed Forces. As many as 30 tanks, up to 15 armored guns and fortifications belonging to the Armenians were destroyed, 320 Armenian soldiers were killed and more than 500 servicemen of the enemy were wounded during the clashes.

As a result of the successful counteroffensive, more than 2,000 hectares of territory were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

"There is no doubt that the escalation of the situation on the frontline from April 2 to 5 2016, and Armenia's attempt to carry out another military provocation against Azerbaijan, was planned by the opposite side in advance," according to Dargahli.

"The analyzes of the causes and results of the events, proves that Armenia was ready to use any moment to commit sabotage on the contact line of the troops, and not only during this period, but also earlier. In October 2014, immediately after the Paris meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Armenian side conducted large-scale military exercises in the occupied Azerbaijani territories with participation of 46,000 personnel and over 5,000 units of military equipment. During these exercises, the Mi-24 helicopter deployed at the Erebuni military base in Armenia carried out a direct attack on the Azerbaijani positions and was destroyed by the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. From that moment, Armenia began to purposefully aggravate the situation on the front line and on the state border and continued to commit provocations," he said.

Moreover, according to Dargahli, the state border was chosen as the main target, as Armenia pursued the goal of attracting a third party to the conflict.

