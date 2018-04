Netanyahu says Canada, Italy and Germany to take in some of Israel's African migrants

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Canada, Italy and Germany will take in some of Israel’s African migrants under an agreement Israel reached with the U.N. refugee agency, Reuters reports.

Under the deal with the UNHCR, Israel said it plans to relocate more than 16,000 migrants to Western countries.