Six Turkish women sentenced to death in Iraq - media

2018-04-02

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Iraqi court sentenced to death six Turkish women, who were members of the Islamic State terrorist organization, Turkish media reported on April 2.

Reportedly, one Turkish citizen was already sentenced to death on March 1.

No other details have been reported.