President Aliyev appoints Consul General in Yekaterinburg

2018-04-02 19:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order to appoint Ilgar Isgandarov as consul general of Azerbaijan in the city of Yekaterinburg of the Russian Federation.

