Ganja Automobile Plant produces 10,000th Belarus tractor (PHOTO)

2018-04-02 20:24 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Ganja Automobile Plant has produced 10,000th Belarus tractor, the plant told Trend April 2.

Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Vladimir Semashko, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Gennady Akhramovich, Director General of the Minsk Tractor Plant Fyodor Domotenko, Director General of the Minsk Automobile Plant Dmitry Katerinich, Head of the Ganja Executive Power office Elmar Valiyev, Head of the Ganja Automobile Plant Khanlar Fatiyev attended the ceremony dedicated to the production of the tractor.

The guests reviewed the assembly lines and the machinery produced by the plant. Then the guests and the plant management discussed the further projects and prospects for the production of new machinery.

In his turn, Semashko stressed the high level, dynamics and peculiarities of the relations between the two countries.

“The cooperation of the Ganja Automobile Plant and the Minsk Tractor and Automobile Plants is developing every day and these production sites are developing new projects for the export of machinery to third countries,” he added.

"Moreover, 10,000 Belarus tractors, about 3,000 MAZ trucks assembled at the Ganja Automobile Plant, testify to the correct format of cooperation,” Semashko said. “The bilateral memorandums on strategic cooperation signed this year show that in the near future the cooperation will become even closer."