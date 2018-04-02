Qatar tests technology to detect autism in minutes

Technology is being tested in Qatar that could help doctors diagnose autism in minutes rather than months, Al Jazeera reports.

Researchers at the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute are testing a device that diagnoses autism in infants as young as six months old by tracking their eye movement.

With a success rate of 85 percent, the device picks up eye gaze abnormalities linked to autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Dr Omar El-Agnaf, research team leader, said an early diagnosis makes all the difference.

"The longer a child with autism goes without help, the harder intervention becomes. Therefore early intervention is the key for autism," he told Al Jazeera.

Getting a diagnosis for ASD in Qatar was not always straightforward.

Faisal, 11, was diagnosed eight years ago.

"Back in the day it felt like, where do I go now? So I did travel to the US tro try to get a proper diagnosis, which I got," his mother, Hasna, said.