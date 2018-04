Blast hits center of Armenian capital: seven injured

2018-04-02 | www.trend.az

The explosion occurred on Monday evening on the Northern Avenue in the center of Yerevan. There are several victims, Sputnik reported citing the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"On April 2, at 20.44 local time, we received a signal that there was an explosion on the Northern Avenue in Yerevan; there are victims, and they need assistance," the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.