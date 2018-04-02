Afghan air strike against Taliban causes dozens of casualties: officials

2018-04-02 22:06 | www.trend.az | 2

An Afghan forces air strike on a suspected Taliban gathering in the northern province of Kunduz on Monday caused dozens of casualties, including many civilians, officials said, Reuters reported.

Abdul Hameed Hameedi, a local police official, said the strike in Dasht-i Archi district outside Kunduz city hit a gathering of Taliban fighters preparing an operation, killing 15 and wounding 10.

A representative from the Taliban leadership council based in the Pakistani city of Quetta was visiting when the air strike took place, he said.

He said there had also been civilian casualties but he had no details.

Local people said the strike had hit a mosque and that large numbers of civilians had been killed and wounded. Dasht-i Archi has been largely under the control of Taliban fighters and many details about the strike were unclear.

However health officials in Kunduz city said five dead and 40 wounded had been brought into city hospitals.

A statement from the Taliban said the strike killed 150 religious scholars and civilians and denied that any of its forces were present.

“There is no truth in this claim by the enemy that members of the Islamic Emirate were present at the ceremony or that members of the Taliban Council went there,” the statement said.