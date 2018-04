State Duma approved candidacy of new Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan

2018-04-02 23:12 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

Ex-Ambassador of Russia in Kazakhstan Mikhail Bocharnikov may head the Russian diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, a source in the parliament told Tass.

His candidacy was approved on Monday by the State Duma's profil committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and relations with compatriots.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news