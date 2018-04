Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Bolivia

2018-04-03 00:19 | www.trend.az | 1

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck about 130 miles (209 km) east-northeast of Tarija, Bolivia early on Monday at a depth of 346 miles (557 km), the U.S. Geological Survey said, Reuters reported.

The USGS at first put the quake at magnitude 6.9, and a depth of around 344 miles, but later revised its reading.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news