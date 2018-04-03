Seven reported killed as India's Dalits lead protests against court ruling

2018-04-03 00:40 | www.trend.az | 1

At least seven people were killed on Monday as protesters led by India’s Dalits set fire to police posts and blocked railway tracks after the Supreme Court barred the immediate arrest of people accused of discriminating against them, Reuters reported citing local media.

Four people were killed in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, where police also imposed a curfew, Indian television channels reported. Three others were killed in other states, local media said.

Reuters could not independently confirm the death toll.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government submitted a review petition to the Supreme Court on Monday, asking it to amend the March 20 judgement that sparked the protests, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said in a televised interview.

Dalits are at the bottom of India’s ancient caste hierarchy and together with the scheduled tribes - indigenous peoples who are often isolated or disadvantaged - form about a quarter of the population. Protesters carried banners demanding a nationwide shutdown, saying the judgement was diluting the law.

Television showed police beating protesters and an unidentified person firing shots, with demonstrators in the northern state of Haryana also setting police posts ablaze and attacking shops.

Violence was reported from other states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, while exams have been postponed and internet services have been shut down due to clashes in Punjab.

Dalit organisations called for protests after the Supreme Court ruled last month that arrests under a law meant to speed action on complaints of violence against Dalits required prior approval from officials, and barred the immediate arrest of those accused in such complaints.

“Get out in strong numbers, block the roads if needed, but do not touch public property,” Jignesh Mevani, an independent Dalit lawmaker from the western state of Gujarat, told the India Today news channel.

Although he backed the protests, Mevani said, he was opposed to any damage to public property.