Saudi army base in Asir hit by ballistic missile from Yemen

2018-04-03

Armed forces in Yemen aligned with former President Ali Abdullah Saleh claim to have successfully fired a domestically made ballistic missile at a Saudi Arabian military base in that country’s southwestern border region of Asir, Sputnik reported.

According to Yemen's Arabic-language Al-Masirah television network, cited by Press TV, forces in the wartorn country have claimed a successful hit by a domestically manufactured short-range Badr-1 missile on the Al-Jarbah military base.

The report added that the projectile was fired in retaliation for the Saudi regime's military campaign against the crisis-hit country and that it had hit the designated target with great precision, inflicting heavy damage to the camp, killing and wounding an unspecified number of Saudi soldiers.

The development comes a day after Yemeni forces reportedly fired a Qaher M-2 ballistic missile at another Saudi Arabian military base near the kingdom's border city of Jizan, about 600 miles south of Riyadh.