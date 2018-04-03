President Trump congratulates Egypt's Sisi by phone on re-election

2018-04-03 03:15 | www.trend.az | 2

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday congratulated Egyptian incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a phone call for his landslide win in the country's presidential election, said the White House, Xinhua reported.

"President Trump congratulated President Al Sisi on his reelection," said the White House in a statement.

The two leaders also reaffirmed the strategic partnership between the United States and Egypt, according to the statement.

The U.S. State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a separate statement on Monday that Washington will continue to work to advance its shared objectives with Cairo, while voicing its concerns on Egypt's basic rights and freedoms.