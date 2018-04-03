Islamic Development Bank to support Tunisia with 1.5 billion USD

2018-04-03 04:20 | www.trend.az | 2

The Islamic Development Bank group (IDB) will provide Tunisia with 1.5 billion U.S. dollars in the form of financing public investments, a Tunisia official said Monday, Xinhua reported.

The Tunisian Minister of Development, Investment and International Cooperation Zied Laadhari made the announcement at the 43rd annual meeting of the IDB group held here until Thursday.

The Tunisian minister, who chaired the board of governors, revealed that Tunisia will soon sign a partnership contract with the group of IDB covering the next 5 years.

About 57 ministers of finance from the IDB group member states participated in the meetings, also attended by 60 official delegations and over 1,000 participants including experts, investors and global economic players.

"Since 2011, IDB financing in development projects in Tunisia has reached 2.17 billion Tunisian dinars (about 902 million dollars)," said Laadhari.