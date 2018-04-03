Trump: 'Caravans' of immigrants coming to US, Congress should act

United States President Donald Trump went on a mini tweet-storm Monday evening complaining that "caravans" of immigrants are heading for America, Sputnik reported.

As the Los Angeles Times reported last fall, "According to census numbers from the US and Mexico, since 2005 Mexican nationals have begun to leave the US in greater numbers than at any point in history."

The LA Times also noted that "the largest share of those who return to Mexico are immigrants who had been in the country illegally."