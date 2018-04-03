Runway plane collision in US midwest kills two

A lethal plane crash at the Marion Municipal Airport in Marion, Indiana left two people dead on Monday evening, Sputnik reported.

The US Federal Aviation Administration identified the planes as a single-engine Cessna 150 and a Cessna 525 citation jet.

After the collision, the smaller Cessna caught fire, killing the pilot and lone passenger. The larger Cessna 525 had five people on board, but none of them were injured during the incident, according to local news outlets.

The Grant County coroner has confirmed two deaths, a local Fox affiliate reported.