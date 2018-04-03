Spacex launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying supplies for ISS

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Dragon X spacecraft loaded with 5,800 pounds of scientific experiments, crew supplies and hardware headed off to the International Space Station on Monday afternoon, Sputnik reported.

The launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida took place at 4:30 p.m. EDT (8:30 p.m. GMT). The Dragon X spacecraft is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station on April 4, according to SpaceX.

The launch marked Space X’s 14th resupply mission to the International Space Station. Space X is a commercial cargo supplier to NASA.