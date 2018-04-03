More than 230 people dies of maritime accident in 2017 in Mozambique

2018-04-03 08:00 | www.trend.az | 2

Mozambique said that maritime accidents claimed the lives of 233 people in 2017, 77 of whom have never been found, Xinhua reported.

Transport and Communications Minister Carlos Mesquita revealed the grim news at a National Maritime Institute of Mozambique (INAMAR) meeting, warning the entity to ensure the safety of people and goods at sea, rivers and lakes.

"Maritime accidents continue to ravage the country on the main crossings. Last year, we recorded a total of 58 shipwrecks that resulted in the deaths of 155 people and 77 missing," he said. According to the minister, shipwrecks have declined compared with 2016, but the death toll has increased.