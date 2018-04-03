Half of likely U.S. voters approve of Trump's job performance: poll

2018-04-03 08:41 | www.trend.az | 2

Half of likely voters in the United States said they approved of President Donald Trump's job performance, while 49 percent of voters said they disapproved, according to the right-leaning Rasmussen Reports' daily Presidential Tracking Poll on Monday, Xinhua reported.

Among the polled, 33 percent said they strongly approved of Trump's performance as president, while 39 percent said they strongly disapproved.

The latest polling results put Trump ahead of where his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, was at this stage in his presidency, according to the Rasmussen Reports poll, which was conducted among 1,500 likely voters with a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points on a three-day rolling average basis.