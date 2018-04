Azer Turk Bank offers Lombard loan

2018-04-03 11:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

State-owned Azer Turk Bank expands its loan products range and offers its clients loan Lombard on favorable terms. In order to meet financial needs of its customers, the bank start offering its clients with stable monthly income new “Lombard” loan available at Ganja branch.

Now the clients of the bank can get up to 10,000 manats for 6, 12 or 18 months. Jewelry and bank metals are pledged as collateral surety.