KOICA Azerbaijan Office announces new country director appointment

2018-04-03 11:44 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

KOICA Azerbaijan Office is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms. Park Kumok as Country Director of the KOICA Office in Azerbaijan. With over 17 years of work experience, Ms. Park Kumok brings with her a strong skill-set and an excellent reputation for relationship building, high performance and team leadership.

The New Country Director pledges to actively carry out ethical and human-rights centered management by doing works with integrity and transparency.