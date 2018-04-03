French rail unions in showdown with Macron in rolling strike

French railway services were decimated on Tuesday, the first day of rolling strikes which are due to run for months in a serious test for President Emmanuel Macron’s resolve to modernize the French economy, Reuters reports.

The four main rail unions have called two days of strikes in every five days for the next three months to protest against a shake-up of the national SNCF rail monopoly before it is opened up to competition as required by EU law.

The last time a French president squared off against rail unions over workers’ benefits it ended badly. The strikes of 1995 paralyzed France and forced prime minister Alain Juppe to pull the reforms - a defeat which ultimately prompted Juppe to quit.

“We’re defending the French public service, not just rail workers,” said Emmanuel Grondein, head of Sud Rail, one of the four unions behind the industrial action.

The unions are somewhat weaker than in 1995 and divided in their response to Macron’s social and economic reforms. More than half of French people view the strikes as unjustified, according to an Ifop poll published on Sunday.

After an Easter holiday weekend, the SNCF was faced with one of the biggest strikes in years, with nearly one in two staff off work.