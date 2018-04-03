Airlines tension between Russia and Tajikistan growing

2018-04-03 11:55 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

The Russian civilian aviation authorities have suspended Tajik air carriers’ flights to some cities of the Russian Federation, Tajik News.TJ reported.

The Tajik side has responded by suspending Russian airlines’ flights to Dushanbe and Khujand.

According to press release issued by Tajikistan’s private air carrier, Somon Air, on April 1, the Russian civil aviation authorities have suspended Tajik air carriers’ flights to eleven cities of Russian Federation.

Moscow reportedly suspended flights of Tajik air carriers from Dushanbe to the Russian cities of Yekaterinburg, Irkutsk, Kazan, Krasnodar, Krasnoyarsk, St. Petersburg and Sochi and from the Tajik northern city of Khujand to Kazan and St. Petersburg.

“Besides, the permit to operate flights from Khujand to Moscow expires in early April and this air route will probably also be suspended,” a source at Somon Air told Asia-Plus in an interview.

Meanwhile, flights on the air routes from Dushanbe to Moscow and Novosibirsk, from Khujand to Novosibirsk and Krasnodar, as well as from Kulob to Moscow will be operated in accordance with their schedules.

Tajikistan has responded by halting flights of five Russian airlines’ flights, namely Ural Airlines, UTair, S-7 Airlines, Nordwind Airlines and Globus Airlines (Russian airline based at Domodedovo International Airport and operating for S7 Airlines), from Russian regions to Dushanbe and Khujand beginning on April 2, according to the Tajik civil aviation authorities.