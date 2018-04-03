Nar conducts another interesting campaign

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Nar conducts yet another interesting campaign. Those who join to Full packages till 14.04.2018 will get a chance to win valuable prizes from the mobile operator. All needed is simply visit the Nar stand located on the 1st floor of ‘Ganjlik Mall’ shopping center.

Those subscribers, who join one of the brand new Full packages, are able to benefit from this advantageous offer and enjoy lots of communication time. The main distinctive quality of these packages, which include countrywide calling minutes and huge internet traffic, is that the bonuses are transferred to the next month if remained unused.