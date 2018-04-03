Azerbaijan’s CEC accredits 871 int’l observers for presidential election

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has accredited 871 international observers to monitor the April presidential election in the country.

They are citizens of 59 countries and represent 58 international organizations, said Shahin Asadli, head of Press and Public Relations Department of the “Election-2018” Independent Media Center.

Asadli noted that 56,864 local observers have been accredited so far, and 1,962 of them were accredited by the CEC and will monitor the election throughout the country and 54,902 observers have the right to observe the elect within the limits of the relevant constituency.

Moreover, 5,099 members who have consultative voting rights were appointed to the lower election commissions by political parties.

