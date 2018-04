President of Kyrgyzstan accepts resignation of minister of justice

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Minister of Justice of Kyrgyzstan Uran Akhmetov was released from office on April 3, the press service of the Kyrgyz president said in a message.

Akhmetov's resignation was accepted by President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov.