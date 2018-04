April 11 to be non-working day in Azerbaijan due to presidential election

2018-04-03 12:31 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

April 11 will be a non-working day in Azerbaijan in connection with the presidential election in the country, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection Elman Babayev told Trend April 3.