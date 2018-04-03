UN General Assembly president due in Azerbaijan

2018-04-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Miroslav Lajcak, president of the 72nd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, will visit Azerbaijan to attend the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan on April 5-6, 2018, the UN Office in Azerbaijan told Trend April 3.

He will address the opening ceremony of the conference, titled “Promoting international peace and security for sustainable development”.

Lajcak is also expected to meet with Azerbaijani officials and UN Board members in Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the president of the UN General Assembly will address students at the ADA University on the topic of the “Current state of multilateral cooperation”.

