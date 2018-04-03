Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry to submit package of amendments to Tax Code till May

2018-04-03 12:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Taxes will submit a package of amendments to the Tax Code for the government’s discussion till early May 2018, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Taxes Sahib Alakbarov told reporters in Baku April 3.

"We received proposals on amendments to tax legislation from entrepreneurs until March 31,” he said. “We are currently reviewing these proposals. For this purpose, a special commission has been set up which holds meetings daily.”