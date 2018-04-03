China receives first regimental set of S-400 systems

Two sea vessels have delivered the first regimental set of S-400 Triumf long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to China. The missing equipment that had been earlier damaged while being shipped by a third vessel will be sent to the customer in the summer, a military-diplomatic source told TASS.

"Two vessels have delivered the first regimental set of S-400s from the port of Ust-Lug, Leningrad Region, to China within the time limit established by the contract. It includes a command post, radar stations, launching stations, energy equipment and other property. It lacks the equipment that was onboard the third vessel," the source said.

"The work continues, and the missing equipment is expected to be delivered to the customer in the summer," the source specified.

In January, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation reported that after a storm in the English Channel the third vessel returned to the port of shipment for inspection of the support equipment and assessment of the damage under the specified insurance event.