Omani lowcoster launches flights to Baku

2018-04-03 13:07 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Oman's budgetary airline SalamAir will launch the sale of tickets for Muscat-Baku flights from June 14 as part of the summer schedule, the company said on April 3.

The flights will be carried out from June 14 to Sept.5 twice a week by Airbus A320.