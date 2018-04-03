Iranian top general arrives in Moscow

2018-04-03

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami has arrived in the Russian capital, Moscow, to attend the Seventh Moscow Conference on Global Security.

Brigadier-General Amir Hatami is expected to address the conference and confer with his Russian counterpart, IRNA news agency reported.

Amir Hatami has arrived in Moscow on the official invitation of Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu.

General Sergei Shoigu earlier said that delegations from 95 countries, as well as 30 defense ministers, 15 general staff chiefs and deputy defense ministers, will attend the Seventh Moscow Conference on Global Security.

The Seventh Moscow Conference on Global Security is scheduled to be held on April 4-5.

