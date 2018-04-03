Russia can’t grasp US intentions, which hinders talks, says diplomat

Russia still has no understanding of Washington’s intentions in the field of bilateral relations, which hinders successful talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko said at a meeting entitled The Future of Diplomacy and Political Communications on the platform of the international discussion club Valdai on Tuesday, TASS reports.

"In our relations with the United States there is a great problem: we do not understand what our partners’ intensions are and what they would like to achieve," he said. "Successful talks are possible only when we have a clear understanding of our partners’ intentions. Then we can start a discussion on how to reconcile these goals and intentions."

Grushko considers the absence of economic ties between Russia and the United States to be "a weak spot" in bilateral relations of the two countries.