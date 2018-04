Baku's power supply improved in 2017

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry has prepared a report on reliability and sustainability of the power supply of Baku in 2017, the ministry said on April 3.

According to the report, high indicators of reliability and stability of the power supply of Baku were achieved in 2017 compared to previous years.