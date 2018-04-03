Structural changes in Russian subsidiary of Int’l Bank of Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Azad Hasanli - Trend:

A collegial executive body has been established in the Russian subsidiary of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA-Moscow), according to information published on the website of Russia's Corporate Information Disclosure Center (E-disclosure.ru).

The collegial executive body will perform the functions of the bank’s board.

Rafael Abbasov, deputy chairman of the bank’s board, has been appointed a member of the collegial executive body for five years.

In addition, Emin Efendiyev, chairman of the IBA-Moscow board, has left his post. Rafael Abbasov will be acting chairman of the bank’s board.