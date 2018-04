Role of cash in modern money sector discussed in Baku

2018-04-03 14:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 3

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The 7th international conference entitled "Cash payment, collection and cash operations in the bank" kicked off with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) in Baku on April 3.

The two-day event is aimed at exchanging views and experiences on the use of innovations in these areas, searching for joint business ideas and creating opportunities to form new business ties.