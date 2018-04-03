Azerbaijan’s microfinance organizations to get help in attracting financing

The Microfinance Center, uniting such organizations from 36 countries, intends to expand its activities in Azerbaijan, the center said April 3.

To this end, the Microfinance Center has signed an agreement with the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association (AMFA), which envisages the development of a partnership program between the Center and AMFA.

The program will allow raising cooperation with AMFA to a new level, which will allow, for example, jointly attracting financing and organizing joint events.